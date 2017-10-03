LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Death Toll Rising | Shooting Suspect | Baden Native | Butler Co. Warden | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | Hotel Security | Trump | Concertgoers On Shooting | Blood Donations | More

Trump Heads To Puerto Rico To Survey Hurricane Damage

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism of the federal government’s sluggish response continues.

The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the ground, meeting with first responders, local officials and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in the president’s words, left the island U.S. territory “flattened.”

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend briefings, visit a church, and meet with Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, as well as the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. They’ll also meet with Navy and Marine Corps personnel on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge.

