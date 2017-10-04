Pedestrian Hit By Semi Truck On I-79 In Butler Co.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Pittsburgh Stands With Vegas Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | More Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Emergency crews were called out late Wednesday night in Butler County after a pedestrian was hit by a semi truck.

According to emergency dispatchers, it happened after 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 near mile marker 89 in Lancaster Township.

The southbound lanes there had to be shut down.

The pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word on the person’s condition.

