Sources: Pro-Life Rep. Murphy Leaning Towards Retirement After Reports Of Urging Abortion

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congressman Tim Murphy’s political future is in question.

Published reports say Rep. Murphy met today with Republican leaders in Washington DC, after a report that he suggested his mistress have an abortion, despite the congressman’s pro-life stance.

KDKA’s Political Editor Jon Delano reports that sources say Rep. Murphy has two choices, and he may be leaning more in one direction than the other.

The choices — either resign immediately or announce his retirement at the end of next year when his term is up.

KDKA’s Jon Delano is told it is more likely he will retire than resign.

Rep. Murphy apologized for the affair, issuing this statement last month:

“Last year, I became involved in an affair with a personal friend. This is nobody’s fault but my own, and I offer no excuses. To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me.”

But our news partners, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, reported on Tuesday that Rep. Murphy in text messages urged the woman to consider an abortion when both thought she might be pregnant.