Las Vegas Gunman’s Girlfriend Returns To U.S. For Questioning

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The investigation of a gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas concert now shifts to his girlfriend, who has returned to the United States from the Philippines.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says investigators are hoping to get some insight from Marilou Danley on why her boyfriend Stephen Paddock opened fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel room.

Danley had been out of the country for weeks before the shooting. A law enforcement official says she arrived on a flight from Manila to Los Angeles where FBI agents were waiting for her late Tuesday night.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Danley’s nephew says he’s stunned by Paddock’s actions and didn’t even know he was interested in guns.

Jordan Knights says he spent time in Las Vegas with Paddock and Danley just a few months ago.

Knights told Australia’s Channel 9 from his home near Brisbane, “It seemed like he just looked after my aunty and that was it.”

The 23-year-old said he didn’t give Paddock another thought until he was identified as the gunman.

He said that Paddock “didn’t seem like he was the type of guy to do that.”

Danley’s sisters also live in Australia. They believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn’t interfere with his plans to go on a shooting rampage.

Danley’s sisters were interviewed by Australia’s Channel 7 TV network with their faces obscured and their names withheld. They said they were surprised to learn Danley had gone to the Philippines two weeks ago.

One sister tearfully said: “I know that she don’t know anything.”

The woman said Danley is “a good person” who would’ve stopped Paddock had she been there.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)