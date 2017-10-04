Rania’s Recipes: Apple Bundt Cake & Apple Dumplings

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some more delicious apple-inspired recipes!

Apple Bundt Cake

Cake:

Butter, for greasing pan

2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1½ cups vegetable oil

¼ cup orange juice

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 cups peeled and finely chopped sweet apples

1 cup chopped pecans

Glaze:

½ cup (1 stick) butter

1 cup sugar

½ cup buttermilk

½ teaspoon baking soda

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Generously grease a bundt pan.

For the cake: in a large bowl, combine the sugar, eggs, oil, orange juice, flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and vanilla extract; and mix well. Fold apples and pecans into batter.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a tester comes out clean, about 1½ hours.

Shortly before the cake is done, make the sauce: Melt the butter in a large saucepan, stir in the sugar, buttermilk, and baking soda, and bring to a good rolling boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 1 minute. Pour the sauce over the hot cake in the pan as soon as you remove it from the oven. Let stand 1 hour, then turn out onto a rack to cool completely.

Serves: 16

Fuji Apple Dumplings

4 small Fuji apples

¼-cup walnuts, toasted and chopped

¼ cup raisins

4 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature

¼-cup packed brown sugar

½- teaspoon vanilla extract

½-teaspoon ground cinnamon

Zest and juice from one lemon

Pinch of salt

Frozen puff pastry sheet (thawed)

1 large egg, lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon water for egg wash

Raw sugar for sprinkling

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream for serving

Directions:

Core the apples, leaving the base intact. If necessary, cut a thin slice from the bottom of each apple so it will stand upright.

In a bowl, combine the chopped walnuts with the butter, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt until blended. Stuff equal amounts of the nut mixture into the center of each apple. Place the apples on a plate, cover, and refrigerate until the butter mixture is firm, about 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

On a floured board, roll the pastry into a 12-inch square and cut into four 6-inch squares. Place an apple in the center. Egg wash the edges of the pastry squares, then bring the corners of each pastry square up and fold over each apple, pressing to seal the dumplings. Transfer the dumplings onto the parchment lined baking pan. Brush with remaining egg wash. Sprinkle with raw sugar. Bake until the apple is tender and the pastry is browned (the dumplings may leak slightly), 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 20 minutes. Carefully transfer each dumpling to a small plate and serve with Dulce de Leche ice cream.

Serves 4