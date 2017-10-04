LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Pittsburgh Stands With Vegas Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | More Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Register Online For Penguins 6.6K Run & Family Walk

Filed Under: Mario Lemieux 6.6K, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is still time to sign up for this year’s Pittsburgh Penguins charity race.

The annual 6.6K run and family walk will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15.

A few of the Penguins have been known to run the race, which starts and ends outside PPG Paints Arena.

Today, we got a sneak peek at this year’s shirts and medals.

This year’s long-sleeved tech shirt features the phrase “Back-to-Back Champions.”

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Mario Lemieux Foundation and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

For more details about the race and to sign up, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch