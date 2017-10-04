Register Online For Penguins 6.6K Run & Family Walk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is still time to sign up for this year’s Pittsburgh Penguins charity race.
The annual 6.6K run and family walk will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15.
A few of the Penguins have been known to run the race, which starts and ends outside PPG Paints Arena.
Today, we got a sneak peek at this year’s shirts and medals.
This year’s long-sleeved tech shirt features the phrase “Back-to-Back Champions.”
Proceeds from the race will benefit the Mario Lemieux Foundation and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.
For more details about the race and to sign up, click here!