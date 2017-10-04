Butler Co. Man Arrested, Charged With Attempted Luring Of 2 Teen Girls

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAXONBURG (KDKA) – A Butler County man is facing charges in the alleged attempted luring of two teenagers.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened on Saturday in Saxonburg.

Two teenage girls were walking along Main Street when a man in a gray SUV drove by and waved at them. One of the girls waved back thinking she knew the driver. As the vehicle pulled into Subway, the girls turned around and started walking back toward the library.

At that time, the man, later identified as 56-year-old Scott Miller, pulled into the library parking lot, rolled down the window and said, “Hey, what’s up?”

Miller proceeded to ask the girls their names and where they lived. However, the girls responded with fake names.

Miller then allegedly asked the girls, “You guys wanna have some fun?”

The girls quickly walked to a coffee shop and called their parents.

On Tuesday, police spoke with Miller about the alleged incident. He claimed he had been drinking and watching football when he decided to call in an order to Subway.

He told police had consumed about “a ¼ of black velvet on an empty stomach” and couldn’t remember what he had said to the girls.

However, he did state that he remembered seeing them and rolling down the window to talk.

Police then charged him with child luring. He was taken to the Butler County Prison, but has since been released on bond.

