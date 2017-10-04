Report: WPIAL Bans Valley From Playoffs Unless Coach Is Suspended

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local high school football team will be ineligible for the playoffs this year unless the district suspends its head coach.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the decision came after a fight broke out between Valley and Ellwood City on Friday.

The fight started with less than two minutes to play and officials had to separate the teams on the field. Valley coach Muzzy Colosimo reportedly refused to complete the game after the fight and Ellwood City was awarded a 20-18 win.

On Tuesday, the WPIAL held a hearing with both schools. As part of their decision, the board has banned Valley from competing in the playoffs unless the school suspends Colosimo.

While the WPIAL cannot force schools to suspend anyone, they can place restrictions on those that do not comply with rulings.

Valley and Ellwood City were placed on probation and must give a written account of what they will do to prevent this type of incident in the future.