AccuWeather: Harsh Winter Weather Predicted For Northeast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you enjoyed the past couple of mild winters in Western Pennsylvania, AccuWeather says don’t get used to it.

AccuWeather is out with a harsh winter weather forecast that includes more snow, ice and rain for Western Pennsylvania and the Northeast.

The long-range forecast calls for a very chilly winter, with more snow than normal in our area.

AccuWeather says there’s a different flow pattern this year caused by a weak La Nina.

The rest of the Northeast doesn’t fare much better, unless you’re near the I-95 corridor.

“Areas in the I-95 corridor will average close to normal, within a few inches,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said. “Areas away from the I-95 corridor have a better chance at a big snowfall.”

AccuWeather says areas like Cleveland, Erie, and Buffalo will see high snow totals.

“I think this year is going to bring a good ski season in the Northeast,” Pastelok said. “And around the holidays we should have some snow for the interior Northeast.”

AccuWeather also says that chilly weather is in store for January with what may be the coldest air of the season.

The southern Plains, Southwest and California can expect a milder and drier winter says AccuWeather.



KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla traveled to the AccuWeather headquarters to find out more answers about what we can expect month by month this winter. Looks for his winter weather forecast in the coming weeks.