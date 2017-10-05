Antonio Brown Apologizes For Sideline Outburst

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown has apologized for his sideline outburst Sunday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver posted it via Twitter.
Apologize for all the noise and the distractions Steeler nation let’s stay focus #Pushfor7
— Antonio Brown (@AB84) October 4, 2017
Brown slugged a cooler in frustration after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger failed to see him running free down the sideline in the first quarter of the Steelers’ Week 4 victory in Baltimore.
On his weekly radio show Tuesday on 93.7 FM “The Fan” Roethlisberger said “it’s unfortunate” that Brown acted the way he did.
“I told him on the sideline, ‘AB, just come talk to me, ask me what happened, tell me that you were open.’”
On Wednesday, Roethlisberger said it’s part of his job to hold his teammates accountable. He said it’s time for the team to focus on Jacksonville.