LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Latest | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | More Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Dannon Cuts Ties With Panthers QB Cam Newton Following ‘Sexist’ Comments

Filed Under: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers, Dannon
Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates Ted Ginn Jr. #19 touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game.
Cam Newton (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, is cutting ties with spokesman Cam Newton following what the company perceives as “sexist” comments the Carolina quarterback made to a female reporter.

Company spokesperson Michael Neuwirth released a statement Thursday saying it was “shocked and disheartened” at the former league MVP’s behavior and comments toward Jourdan Rodrigue, a Charlotte Observer reporter.

When Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

The Dannon statement noted the company perceives Newton’s comments as “sexist and disparaging to all women. … It’s simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

Newton hasn’t issued an apology.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch