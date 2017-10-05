Cannon Damaged In Bus Crash Returns To Brookline

BROOKLINE (KDKA) — A historic cannon that was damaged in a Port Authority bus crash is back where it belongs.

The refurbished World War I cannon was returned to its original home in Brookline’s Veteran’s Memorial Park sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. It has been a fixture for 80 years in the park between Brookline Boulevard, Queensboro and Chelton Avenues.

The cannon was damaged on July 8, when a Port Authority bus went out of control on Brookline Boulevard, crashed into a wrought-iron fence that surrounded the cannon and dragged it several feet.

Doug Brendel is one of the many who are happy to see the cannon’s return. He says it looks better than it has in years.

“They fixed some damage and some rust that was on there,” Brendel said. “So, we got the cannon…back in better condition than it was when it was hit by the bus.”

Port Authority officials announced in August that the bus driver who crashed into the cannon had lost her job. Nicole Lawrence was also issued two citations – one for driving at an unsafe speed and the other for not wearing a seat belt.

Lawrence had told police she lost control of the bus because she was unable to turn the steering wheel.

