Video Shows Florida Woman Stomping, Kicking Dog In Elevator

AVENTURA (CBS) — A Florida pet owner has been arrested on animal cruelty charges for repeatedly kicking her small dog inside an elevator.

Video from inside the elevator allegedly showed Keevanna Wilson, 24, scolding her dog while kicking and stomping on it, according to Aventura Police.

It happened Sept. 20th at the Artech Condominiums at 2950 N.E. 188th Street.

Officials said apartment security first became aware of the incident when a tenant complained of dog feces in the elevator. Upon reviewing the footage, they discovered the beige Yorkie/Shitzu mix getting abused.

The security team reported it to the Miami-Dade Animal Cruelty hotline and police were notified.

Wilson was placed under arrest on Sept. 29.

The dog was removed by Miami-Dade Animal Services Investigators and received medical treatment.

