Giant Eagle Looking For 500 Team Members At Hiring Event

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is looking to hire 500 team members in locations across the Pittsburgh area.
The grocery chain needs baristas, cake decorators, guest service employees, grocery and producer clerks, cashiers, fuel station attendants and more at Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations.
According to a release, about 100 open positions are at locations in the North Hills, including Pine Township, Wexford, McIntyre Square, Camp Horne, Seven Fields and Shaler.
A hiring event will take place at the Cranberry Marriott North, located on 100 Cranberry Woods Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.
On-site interviews will be conducted at the event.
Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to apply in advance at gianteagle.com/hiringevents.