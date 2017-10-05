LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Latest | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | More Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Ground Beef Recalled For E. Coli Contamination Concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of pounds of ground beef are being recalled after samples tested positive for E. coli.

The FSIS says Clair D. Thompson & Sons is recalling about 700 pounds of ground beef.

The affected products were produced and packaged on Sept. 27, Sept. 28, and Oct. 2.

The recall affects 5-pound plastic bags of Thompson’s ground beef and 10-pound plastic bags of Thompson’s ground beef. The products have the establishment number “EST. 9681” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The bags of ground beef were shipped to institutions in Pennsylvania and New York.

The company told the FSIS on Monday that a sample of the ground beef had tested positive for E. coli by a third party lab.

There have been no reports of illness.

Consumers who purchased the affected products should throw them away or return them.

More information can be found on the FSIS website.

