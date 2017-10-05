Jury Deliberations In Leon Ford Shooting To Continue Friday

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A federal jury will continue deliberations Friday in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a black motorist paralyzed by a white Pittsburgh police officer during a traffic stop nearly five years ago.

Twenty-four-year-old Leon Ford is suing Officers David Derbish and Anthony Miller for the November 2012 traffic stop where Derbish shot Ford five times.

Court records show jurors began deliberating Tuesday and had not yet reached a verdict by Thursday.

Ford says the officers acted aggressively because they thought he was a gang member with a similar name, age and appearance.

The officers maintain Derbish fired because Ford was resisting and tried to drive off as he and Derbish struggled inside the vehicle.

Ford says the car was inadvertently knocked into gear.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)