WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Latest | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | More Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Jury Deliberations In Leon Ford Shooting To Continue Friday

Filed Under: Leon Ford, Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A federal jury will continue deliberations Friday in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a black motorist paralyzed by a white Pittsburgh police officer during a traffic stop nearly five years ago.

Twenty-four-year-old Leon Ford is suing Officers David Derbish and Anthony Miller for the November 2012 traffic stop where Derbish shot Ford five times.

Court records show jurors began deliberating Tuesday and had not yet reached a verdict by Thursday.

Ford says the officers acted aggressively because they thought he was a gang member with a similar name, age and appearance.

The officers maintain Derbish fired because Ford was resisting and tried to drive off as he and Derbish struggled inside the vehicle.

Ford says the car was inadvertently knocked into gear.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch