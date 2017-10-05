Gibsonia Medical Clinic Raided, FBI Outside Founder’s Home

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GIBSONIA (KDKA) — A Gibsonia medical clinic was raided Thursday morning, and FBI agents were seen outside the home of the clinic’s founder.

Authorities were raiding the Medical Frontiers clinic in the Richland Mall around 6 a.m.

Both DEA and FBI agents were still inside the building around noon.

The FBI agents appeared to be with the Health Care Fraud Task Force.

Medical Frontiers is listed as a facility that uses a comprehensive and holistic approach to medicine by using non-invasive procedures.

Later Thursday morning, fifteen vehicles from multiple agencies were seen outside the home of Andrzej Zielke, the clinic’s founder, in Hampton.

Further details have not yet been released.

