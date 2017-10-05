LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Latest | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | More Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Gibsonia Medical Clinic Raided, FBI Outside Founder’s Home

Filed Under: Brenda Waters, FBI, Gibsonia, medical frontiers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GIBSONIA (KDKA) — A Gibsonia medical clinic was raided Thursday morning, and FBI agents were seen outside the home of the clinic’s founder.

Authorities were raiding the Medical Frontiers clinic in the Richland Mall around 6 a.m.

Both DEA and FBI agents were still inside the building around noon.

The FBI agents appeared to be with the Health Care Fraud Task Force.

fbi medical frontiers Gibsonia Medical Clinic Raided, FBI Outside Founders Home

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Medical Frontiers is listed as a facility that uses a comprehensive and holistic approach to medicine by using non-invasive procedures.

Later Thursday morning, fifteen vehicles from multiple agencies were seen outside the home of Andrzej Zielke, the clinic’s founder, in Hampton.

medical frontiers founders home raided1 Gibsonia Medical Clinic Raided, FBI Outside Founders Home

(Photo Credit: Rick Dayton)

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch