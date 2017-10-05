WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Woman Killed In North Beaver Twp. Crash

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One woman was killed in a crash in North Beaver Township on Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Brewster Road.

According to state police, 32-year-old Stephanie J. Johnson was driving north on Brewester Road when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and veered off the roadway.

Johnson then crashed into a tree, causing her vehicle to become airborne and travel across the road.

Johnson was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

