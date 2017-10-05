Woman Killed In North Beaver Twp. Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One woman was killed in a crash in North Beaver Township on Thursday morning.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Brewster Road.
According to state police, 32-year-old Stephanie J. Johnson was driving north on Brewester Road when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and veered off the roadway.
Johnson then crashed into a tree, causing her vehicle to become airborne and travel across the road.
Johnson was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.