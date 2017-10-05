LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Rep. Murphy’s Resignation Shakes Up Capitol Hill, Other Pa. Congressmen Not Commenting

By Julie Grant
WASHINGTON (KDKA) — The news of Rep. Tim Murphy’s resignation is shaking up Capitol Hill.

Congressmen from Pennsylvania were in Washington DC on Thursday for a vote on the budget, but Murphy never showed up.

KDKA went to Murphy’s office at the Capitol, but his staff wouldn’t say if he was working. The only thing they did say was “no comment.”

The House of Representatives passed a budget Thursday, but Murphy did not cast his vote. It is a $1.1 trillion budget plan for 2018 that will set the stage for tax reform.

KDKA’s Julie Grant tried speaking with some of Murphy’s colleagues in the House who also represent various parts of southwestern Pennsylvania.

At Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus’ office, KDKA was told he was unavailable. At Republican Rep. Mike Kelly’s office, a staff member said, “We have no public commentary whatsoever about Tim Murphy.”

At Democrat Rep. Mike Doyle’s office, a staff member said the congressman was not there and to call his communications director.

Later in the day, after the announcement of Murphy’s resignation, KDKA reached out again to all three congressmen.

Rep. Kelly’s office says he supports Murphy’s decision. Rep. Doyle’s office had no comment, and there’s been no word yet from Rep. Rothfus’ office.

