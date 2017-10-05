Man Arrested In Connection To Rash Of Allegheny Co. Break-Ins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a rash of break-ins and burglaries in northern Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Peter Dott IV, of Lower Burrell, was wanted on three criminal bench warrants for a probation violation and five arrest warrants out of Cheswick Borough, Frazier, Harrison and Indiana townships for a string of burglaries.

Officials believe Dott kicked in the doors of homes and searched for valuables that he would later pawn.

Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies located Dott in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue in New Kensington. When they attempted to apprehend Dott, he grabbed at his waistband as though he had a weapon, but then jumped over a fence and attempted to flee.

Deputies found Dott about two blocks away, trying to hide in a patch of weeds.

He was taken into custody just after noon. Dott had jewelry, cash, coins and a small amount of marijuana on him at the time of his arrest.

Deputies also found a fully loaded, semi-automatic handgun that Dott had tried to discard while fleeing.

Dott was sent to the Frazier Township Police Department to be interviewed about the string of burglaries. He will then be sent to the Allegheny County Jail.