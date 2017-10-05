Rep. Tim Murphy To Resign From Congress Effective Oct. 21

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) – Rep. Tim Murphy plans to resign from Congress amid the scandal surrounding his affair.
House Speaker Paul Ryan posted the following statement online Thursday afternoon:
“This afternoon I received a letter of resignation from Congressman Tim Murphy, effective October 21. It was Dr. Murphy’s decision to move on to the next chapter of his life, and I support it. We thank him for his many years of tireless work on mental health issues here in Congress and his service to the country as a naval reserve officer.”
Murphy released a statement Wednesday saying that he did not plan to seek reelection at the end of his current term.
In the statement, he had said, “I plan to spend my remaining months in office continuing my work as the national leader on mental health care reform, as well as issues affecting working families in southwestern Pennsylvania.”
Murphy has not yet released a statement announcing his resignation.
