LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Latest | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | More Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Drunk Man Told Police He Traveled Back In Time After Aliens Filled His Body With Alcohol

Filed Under: Aliens, Public Intoxication, Wyoming

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.

Casper police say the man they encountered at 10:30 p.m. Monday claimed he was from the year 2048.

KTWO-AM in Casper reports that the man told police that he wanted to warn the people of Casper that aliens will arrive next year, and that they should leave as soon as possible. He asked to speak to the president of the town, about 170 miles northwest of Cheyenne.

The man told police he was only able to time travel because aliens filled his body with alcohol. He noted that he was supposed to be transported to the year 2018, not this year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch