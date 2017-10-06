New Policy In Effect At Ambridge School District Football Games After Elderly Woman’s Injury

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Not everyone will be allowed into the Ambridge School District’s Homecoming football game Friday night.

Children aged 12 and under will not be allowed in the stadium unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We want this to be a safe environment for everybody attending the games — home and away fans,” Ambridge Police Chief James Mann said. “This should be like a family affair, parents should come to the games and support their football team.”

It’s all because of a new rule approved by the school board that takes effect during Friday’s Homecoming game. Apparently too many younger children were roaming through the stadium unsupervised during games.

“Some of the junior high kids, from what I gather, some of the littler kids were running around the stands, not paying attention to the game, not sitting down, running around causing havoc,” parent Vince Fernandez said.

“In a recent home football game, an elderly female was seriously injured by kids running around. They knocked her down. She had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. The school superintendent, L Joan Welter, was there. She witnessed the incident,” Mann said.

Mann says the rule should have been passed in the ’90s. Parents seemed to like the new policy.

“I think it’s a good rule because kids nowadays, you’ve got people out there that are kidnapping kids and everything else, so I think it’s a very good rule,” parent John Meckling said.

Fernandez agrees that it’s a matter of safety.

“Under 12, they really shouldn’t be at the games by themselves anyway,” he said.

Several other school districts in the Pittsburgh area, including Moon and Mt. Lebanon, say they have no such policy in effect.