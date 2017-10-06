LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Cigna To Stop Covering Most OxyContin Prescriptions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Insurance giant Cigna says it will no longer cover most OxyContin prescriptions starting in 2018.

The company says it’s an attempt to reduce opioid use amid a nationwide abuse epidemic.

In a statement released Wednesday, Cigna Chief Pharmacy Officer Jon Maesner said, “Our focus is on helping customers get the most value from their medications — this means obtaining effective pain relief while also guarding against opioid misuse.”

Cigna is taking a multi-faceted approach to reduce opioid use by 25% by 2019.

The company is in the process of notifying customers with current OxyContin prescriptions and their doctors of the upcoming change.

OxyContin is a brand name for an extended-release version of oxycodone, a commonly prescribed opioid painkiller.

Cigna says they will consider approving coverage for OxyContin if a customer’s doctor feels that OxyContin is medically necessary.

Instead of OxyContin, Cigna says they are asking opioid manufacturers to align with efforts to reduce opioid use and has signed a value-based contract with Collegium Pharmaceutical for the drug Xtampza ER, an oxycodone equivalent with abuse-deterrent properties.

