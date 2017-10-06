WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Trump To Visit Pennsylvania For Tax Cut Plan

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hamburg

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is heading to Hamburg, Pennsylvania, next week to make his case for an overhaul of the nation’s tax code.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday the plan “is really a jobs bill.” Trump’s trip Wednesday to the town northwest of Philadelphia is aimed at building his case that tax cuts would help drive the economy.

Trump has promised Americans “the largest tax cut in our country’s history.” But for the poorest Americans households, Trump’s plan would amount to an average tax cut of about $60 a year, according to the Tax Policy Center. Middle-income families would get about $300 on average. Most of the cuts would go to the wealthiest Americans.

Trump last year became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch