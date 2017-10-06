Police: Driver Clocked At 166 MPH Just Before Crash

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

RED HOOK, N.Y. (AP) – Police say a car caught going 166 mph slammed into the back of another vehicle moments later, though both drivers escaped injury.

Police in the Dutchess County town of Red Hook tell the Kingston Daily Freeman that an officer was driving on Route 9G late Wednesday night when he was passed by a 2004 Audi traveling at 140 mph. Police say the Audi driver then accelerated to 166 mph.

Authorities say a short time later the car rear-ended a Jeep. Police say they don’t know how fast the Audi was going when it crashed.

Police say the 27-year-old man from nearby Staatsburg who was driving the Audi was ticketed for reckless driving, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and several traffic infractions.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

