Doctor Raided By FBI, DEA Accused Of Overprescribing Opiates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The FBI and the DEA raided a Gibsonia medical clinic and the home of the clinic’s founder, but the investigation started in 2014.

According to the criminal complaint, Dr. Andrzej Zielke is the founder of Medical Frontiers and is a board certified anesthesiologist, pain management and critical care specialist.

In November 2014, a confidential FBI source named Dr. Zielke as a physician known to write a large number of oxycodone prescriptions.

Boxes of evidence were carted away during Thursday’s raid.

For years, agents have interviewed patients and former employees who say patients would pay $250 per visit in cash only and that they were required to fill their prescriptions at the Medicine Shoppe pharmacy in Oakmont.

The complaint says Zielke kept his patients returning for their monthly visits by getting them addicted to the opiates he prescribed.

An office staff member says she observed patients, “High and falling over when they came in for their visits.”

Another said patients were so high in the office they could not carry on a conversation.

The complaint also says three of Zielke’s patients died from overdoses.

The doctor was arrested Thursday morning and released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

