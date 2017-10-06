Jury Deadlocked In Leon Ford Civil Rights Case, Told To Try Again

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Jury deliberations resumed in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a black motorist paralyzed by a white Pittsburgh police officer during a traffic stop nearly five years ago.

Friday morning, the jury indicated they were deadlocked. However, a judge has told the jury to go back and try again.

Twenty-four-year-old Leon Ford is suing Officers David Derbish and Andrew Miller for the November 2012 traffic stop where Derbish shot Ford five times.

Ford says the officers acted aggressively because they thought he was a gang member with a similar name, age and appearance.

The officers maintain Derbish fired because Ford was resisting and tried to drive off as he and Derbish struggled inside the vehicle.

Ford says the car was inadvertently knocked into gear.

