Maya Henry’s Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Pumpkin Pasta

Maya Henry stopped by PTL to show off a delicious pumpkin-inspired dish!

One-pot Creamy Pumpkin Pasta

INGREDIENTS

1 yellow onion

1 T. olive oil

2 1/2 c. water

1 lb. penne

1 15-oz. can pumpkin puree

1 15-oz. can coconut milk (reduced or full fat)

1/2 t. ground nutmeg

1 c. finely grated fresh parmesan

1 6 oz. bag baby spinach (optional)

salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION

Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed saucepan and add onion. Cook until softened, 3-5 minutes. Add in penne, 1 t. salt and stir. Add water and coconut milk and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, stirring often until pasta is tender and most of the water is absorbed (about 15 minutes).

Add pumpkin and stir until incorporated. Stir in parmesan. Season with salt and pepper. If using baby spinach, add to pot after pumpkin and stir until wilted.

Serves 6

Notes: To use whole-wheat pasta, add 1/2 cup additional water and add 5-7 minutes to cooking time. For other kinds of pasta (brown rice, spelt, garbanzo, etc.) omit water from the recipe, make a sauce with remaining ingredients, cook pasta according to package directions and add to sauce at the end. To make vegan, add 1/2 c. nutritional yeast in place of parmesan.

To save time, boil your water in an electric kettle before adding it to the pot.

Recipe adapted from The Kitchn.

Visit mayahenry.com/kdka to download a weeknight meal plan incorporating today’s recipe as well as our other pumpkin recipes.