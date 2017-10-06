Penguins Stanley Cup Bobbleheads Arrive In Time For Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just in time for the Pittsburgh Penguins season, you can now relive the 2017 Stanley Cup run with Penguins bobbleheads.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the Stanley Cup champions bobbleheads in June, but and they’re now available to buy.
The 15 limited edition bobbleheads feature Pens players in white and gold jerseys, since last year’s bobbleheads featured the players in black and gold.
The bobbleheads available to fans are:
– Sidney Crosby
– Sidney Crosby – Conn Smythe
– Evgeni Malkin
– Phil Kessel
– Matt Murray
– Marc-Andre Fleury
– Bryan Rust
– Justin Schultz
– Ron Hainsey
– Chris Kunitz
– Carl Hagelin
– Conor Sheary
– Kris Letang
– Jake Guentzel
– Nick Bonino
– Patric Hornqvist
– Iceburgh
– 3 Pack Set of Mini Bobbleheads featuring Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel (approximately 3.5″ each)
The bobbleheads are $30 each and you can buy them here.