LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Penguins Stanley Cup Bobbleheads Arrive In Time For Season

Filed Under: Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just in time for the Pittsburgh Penguins season, you can now relive the 2017 Stanley Cup run with Penguins bobbleheads.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the Stanley Cup champions bobbleheads in June, but and they’re now available to buy.

The 15 limited edition bobbleheads feature Pens players in white and gold jerseys, since last year’s bobbleheads featured the players in black and gold.

The bobbleheads available to fans are:

– Sidney Crosby
– Sidney Crosby – Conn Smythe
– Evgeni Malkin
– Phil Kessel
– Matt Murray
– Marc-Andre Fleury
– Bryan Rust
– Justin Schultz
– Ron Hainsey
– Chris Kunitz
– Carl Hagelin
– Conor Sheary
– Kris Letang
– Jake Guentzel
– Nick Bonino
– Patric Hornqvist
– Iceburgh
– 3 Pack Set of Mini Bobbleheads featuring Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel (approximately 3.5″ each)

The bobbleheads are $30 each and you can buy them here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch