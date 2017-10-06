WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Arrest Warrants Issued For 2 Men In Connection To Pitcairn Shooting

PITCAIRN (KDKA) — Police have identified two men who they say are responsible for fatally shooting a man in Pitcairn in March.

Allegheny County Police have issued arrest warrants for 23-year-old Brandon Thompson and 29-year-old Jamal Pamplin in connection to the death of 27-year-old Anthony Bailey, of Penn Hills.

Left: Brandon Thompson, Right: Jamal Pamplin (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Thompson and Pamplin are both currently in jail on unrelated charges.

Police were called to an apartment in Pitcairn around 1 a.m. on March 7, where they found Bailey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting was possibly a “drug deal gone bad,” according to Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman, and Bailey was being robbed when he was shot.

Thompson and Pamplin will be arrested and arraigned on several new charges, including homicide and robbery.

