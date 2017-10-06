Police Arrest Suspected Serial Bank Robber

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police arrested a suspected serial bank robber early Friday morning.
Wilkinsburg Police say their officers spotted Glenn Ford, 58, walking in the area of the 700 block of Penn Avenue around 1 a.m. He was stopped and arrested without incident.
Ford was wanted in connection with several armed bank robberies in the City of Pittsburgh. He’s accused of holding up the Huntington National Bank branch on Smithfield Street twice last month. Ford also allegedly robbed a Citizens Bank branch on the South Side last month.
Ford was turned over to Pittsburgh Police, who arrested him on robbery charges.