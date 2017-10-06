Woman Dies In Fall From Moving Truck, Man Charged With DUI

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – A man is facing DUI charges after a woman fell from a moving pickup truck and suffered fatal injuries.
According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Wildlife Lodge Road and Route 56 in Lower Burrell around 11:30 p.m.
Michele Kerr, 49, was rushed to Allegheny Valley Hospital, where she later died.
Investigators believe an argument started between Kerr and the driver, James Jenniches. It appears Kerr got out of the vehicle and climbed on the truck bed’s cover.
Jenniches may have pulled away, which caused Kerr to fall and hit her head.
Currently, Jenniches has been charged with DUI.
Meanwhile, investigators are checking with surrounding businesses for any possible surveillance video.
