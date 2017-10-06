LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Woman Dies In Fall From Moving Truck, Man Charged With DUI

Filed Under: James Jenniches, Lower Burrell, Michele Kerr, Ross Guidotti

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – A man is facing DUI charges after a woman fell from a moving pickup truck and suffered fatal injuries.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Wildlife Lodge Road and Route 56 in Lower Burrell around 11:30 p.m.

Michele Kerr, 49, was rushed to Allegheny Valley Hospital, where she later died.

michele kerr Woman Dies In Fall From Moving Truck, Man Charged With DUI

(Photo Source: Facebook)

Investigators believe an argument started between Kerr and the driver, James Jenniches. It appears Kerr got out of the vehicle and climbed on the truck bed’s cover.

Jenniches may have pulled away, which caused Kerr to fall and hit her head.

Currently, Jenniches has been charged with DUI.

Meanwhile, investigators are checking with surrounding businesses for any possible surveillance video.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch