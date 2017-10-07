EPA To Roll Back Restrictions On Greenhouse Gas Emissions

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is seeking to ease restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.

The latest effort to roll back environmental policies of the Obama administration takes aim at the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s plan for slowing global warmth. It’s outlined in a copy of a 43-page document obtained by The Associated Press.

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to declare that the Obama-era rule went beyond federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet. That view would be consistent with President Donald Trump’s vow to revive the coal industry.

A former EPA administrator, Gina McCarthy, says repealing the rule without a timeline or a commitment to reduce carbon pollution is a “wholesale retreat” from the EPA’s obligations to deal with climate change.

