HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Preview | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | Steelers Overtake Patriots As Super Bowl Favorites | More Steelers

Aliquippa Woman Receives Almost $10K In Furniture From Heyward House, Bassett Furniture

Filed Under: Aliquippa, Bassett Furniture, Heyward House

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — An Aliquippa woman received almost $10,000 worth of furniture from The Heyward House and Bassett Furniture on Saturday.

Anita Gordon has taken in several foster children, including one who recently died of leukemia.

The Heyward House coordinated Saturday’s donation of almost $10,000 worth of goods from Bassett Furniture.

heyward house furniture donation Aliquippa Woman Receives Almost $10K In Furniture From Heyward House, Bassett Furniture

(Photo Credit: Dana Mooney/Bassett Furniture)

“It’s very humbling as well because [my mother] raised me to care about others,” Cam Heyward said.

Charlotte Heyward, Cam’s mother, says Anita’s fostering is “a bright light” in the city of Aliquippa.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch