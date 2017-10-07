Aliquippa Woman Receives Almost $10K In Furniture From Heyward House, Bassett Furniture

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — An Aliquippa woman received almost $10,000 worth of furniture from The Heyward House and Bassett Furniture on Saturday.
Anita Gordon has taken in several foster children, including one who recently died of leukemia.
The Heyward House coordinated Saturday’s donation of almost $10,000 worth of goods from Bassett Furniture.
“It’s very humbling as well because [my mother] raised me to care about others,” Cam Heyward said.
Charlotte Heyward, Cam’s mother, says Anita’s fostering is “a bright light” in the city of Aliquippa.