Mark Zuckerberg to Send ‘Connectivity Team’ To Puerto Rico

Facebook once aimed to connect the world. Now it would be happy just to reconnect part of it – and Google and others hope to join it.

In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged to send a “connectivity team” to help restore communications in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Google parent company Alphabet offered to float its Project Loon balloons over the island, bringing Wi-Fi service to hard-to-reach places.

The Federal Communications Commission approved an experimental license for Project Loon, spokeswoman Tina Pelkey confirmed Saturday.

But an Alphabet spokeswoman said the company is still trying to figure out how to make it work.

Beside Facebook and Google, Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised Friday to ramp up production of solar-powered batteries that could help restore electricity.

