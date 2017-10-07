Mother Pulls Infant From Car Moments Before Train Collision

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OKLAHOMA BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman pulled her infant from her car moments before the vehicle was hit by a train in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

It happened around 1 p.m. in Oklahoma Borough.

According to state police, the woman was crossing over the intersection of Orr Avenue and State Route 66 when she failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle. The second vehicle crashed into the driver’s side of the woman’s car, and both vehicles became disabled on railroad tracks in the middle of the intersection.

A Norfolk Southern train was approaching the intersection as the crash happened. Witnesses were able to push the second vehicle off the tracks before the train came.

State police say the first driver was able to get her infant child out of her car “within seconds of the train impacting her vehicle.”

The infant and both drivers sustained moderate injuries.

State police say multiple traffic violations will be filed.