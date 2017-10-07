LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Pa. Mayor’s Son Punches Her, Knocks Her To Ground

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say the son of a Pennsylvania mayor punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, and kicked her several times in her back, head and face before a bystander intervened.

The York Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2wCCdLF) 30-year-old Brandon Anderson attacked York Mayor Kim Bracey last Saturday at her campaign headquarters. Authorities say he was arrested at the scene and charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor.

Bracey released a statement Friday night saying her son is battling an opioid addiction. She said no family is immune from the drug epidemic and “we must do everything in our power to solve it.”

The two-term mayor is seeking re-election.

