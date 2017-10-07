LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Marine Vet Given Keys To Trafford House At ‘Hero Walk’

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — A Marine veteran received keys to a house in Trafford at an annual walk honoring Pennsylvania veterans Saturday.

Eric Seitz was a Marine for four years, serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

At the 5th annual Murrysville Hometown Hero Walk, Seitz was presented with keys to a house in Trafford.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

The walk was held Saturday at Murrysville Community Park.

The event raised money to help local veterans pay for housing and transportation costs.

More information on the event can be found on PAHeroWalk.com.

