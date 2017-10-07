Pulaski Twp. Police Looking For Headstone Vandal

Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 Injury Report: Tackle Marcus Gilbert Is The Steelers' Only Injury Return Heading Into Game Against JacksonvilleThe Pittsburgh Steelers had into their Week 5 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars with just one player, tackle Marcus Gilbert, with an injury designation. Gilbert, who has missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, appears to be destined to be inactive once again as he did not practice the last two days.