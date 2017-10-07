LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Investigation Into Motive | Suspect's Girlfriend | Pittsburgh Vigil | Baden Native | Shippensburg Coach | Locals Return Home | Gun Control Debate | iPhone Saves Life | Blood Donations | More

Pulaski Twp. Police Looking For Headstone Vandal

PULASKI (KDKA) — The Pulaski Township Police Department is looking for someone who burned a headstone with flammable liquid.

The vandalism occurred at Evergreen Cemetery.

According to police, the edge of the woods by the cemetery also caught on fire due to the flammable liquid.

(Photo Credit: Pulaski Township Police Department)

The headstone was also defaced with orange spray paint.

Police are considering reward for information leading to arrest of the individual(s) responsible.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 724-964-8891.

