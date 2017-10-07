Pulaski Twp. Police Looking For Headstone Vandal

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PULASKI (KDKA) — The Pulaski Township Police Department is looking for someone who burned a headstone with flammable liquid.
The vandalism occurred at Evergreen Cemetery.
According to police, the edge of the woods by the cemetery also caught on fire due to the flammable liquid.
The headstone was also defaced with orange spray paint.
Police are considering reward for information leading to arrest of the individual(s) responsible.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 724-964-8891.