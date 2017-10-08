Delivery Driver Shot In Arlington

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A food delivery driver was shot early Sunday morning on the 1700 block of East Carson Street.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the 48-year-old victim had been shot in the abdomen.
Paramedics transported him to UPMC Mercy where he he is reported to be in stable condition.
The victim was delivering food to the 2400 block of Elsie Street.
The suspects are reported to be two black males.
One suspect was described as six feet tall wearing black pants and a white jacket, and the other suspect was described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall wearing a striped shirt and black jeans carrying a handgun.
The investigation is ongoing.