Knoxville Native Jimmy Beaumont Of The Skyliners Dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Knoxville native Jimmy Beaumont, the frontman for the Skyliners, has died. He was 76.

Beaumont suffered heart problems and was found dead in his bedroom in McKeesport on Saturday night.

The Skyliners burst onto the national scene in 1959 on “The Dick Clark Show” with “Since I Don’t Have You,” a song co-written with manager Joe Rock and sung by Beaumont.

As recently as last month, Beaumont and a revamped Skyliners were still doing gigs and still singing their ageless hits. He spoke to KDKA’s Dave Crawley on the group’s 50th anniversary back in 2009.

“A lot of different age groups in the audiences now,” he said. “We’re looking out and seeing teenagers and people our age and people in the mid-age and it’s just wonderful.”

Beaumont grew up in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood and co-wrote “Since I Don’t Have You” when he was just 18 years old.

Funeral arrangements are being handled at the Jay Cox-Jaworski Funeral Home in McKeesport.