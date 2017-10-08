HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Preview | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | Steelers Overtake Patriots As Super Bowl Favorites | More Steelers

Man, 19, Charged With Kidnapping

Filed Under: Kidnapping

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) – A 19-year-old from Sweden has been charged with kidnapping after he was found with a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing two days earlier in West Virginia.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department officials tell the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that Simon Apell was arrested and arraigned on Friday night.

Capt. Joe Parks says Apell contacted the girl on the Internet and they got involved in a relationship. They were found in a Bluefield motel.

Parks says it’s kidnapping because the girl was too young to give consent.

The Swedish Embassy has been notified.

Apell has been jailed with bail set at $100,000.

___

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch