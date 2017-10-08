Man, 19, Charged With Kidnapping

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) – A 19-year-old from Sweden has been charged with kidnapping after he was found with a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing two days earlier in West Virginia.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department officials tell the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that Simon Apell was arrested and arraigned on Friday night.

Capt. Joe Parks says Apell contacted the girl on the Internet and they got involved in a relationship. They were found in a Bluefield motel.

Parks says it’s kidnapping because the girl was too young to give consent.

The Swedish Embassy has been notified.

Apell has been jailed with bail set at $100,000.

