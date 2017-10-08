HERE WE GO! Jaguars-Steelers Preview | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | Steelers Overtake Patriots As Super Bowl Favorites | More Steelers

Nate Downgraded From Hurricane To Tropical Storm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Nate has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves inland over Mississippi and Alabama.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds decreased Sunday morning to near 70 mph (110 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to continue quickly weakening.

Earlier Sunday, Nate came ashore outside Biloxi, Mississippi, as a hurricane, the first the make a direct hit on the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Nate has brought stinging rain to the Gulf Coast and its powerful winds have pushed water onto roads. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

