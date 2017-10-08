Woman Found Dead In Oakland, Homicide Investigation Underway

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a home in Oakland on Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Cable Place just before 9 a.m. for a report of a woman who was found unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old woman on the second floor of the home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

The Violent Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.