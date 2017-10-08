Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: ‘Maybe I Don’t Have It Anymore’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suggested he might not “have it anymore.”
Roethlisberger threw a career-high five interceptions during the game and attributed the Steelers’ 30-9 loss to himself several times.
“Maybe I don’t have it anymore,” he said offhandedly in response to one reporter’s question.
He repeatedly told reporters that he needed to play better, saying “the improvement needs to come from me before next week.”
“I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve had bad games before, had bad stretches,” Roethlisberger said. “Had good ones too, so you just find a way to move on and play better.”
The Steelers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri on Oct. 15.