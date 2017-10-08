Bicyclist Suffers Fractured Skull In Hit-And-Run

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A bicyclist suffered a fractured skull and other serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Summit Township in late September.
State police released information Sunday about a hit-and-run crash that happened on East Butler Road between Bonnie Drive and Mitchell Hill Road on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
According to police, a 39-year-old man was riding his bicycle east on East Butler Road. As the bicyclist was approaching Bonnie Drive, he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The driver fled the scene without attempting to help the bicyclist or contact emergency personnel.
A witness found the bicyclist in a ditch on the side of the road around 7 a.m. and called 911.
State police say the victim sustained serious injuries, including a fractured skull. He was flown to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Butler.