3 Injured In Uniontown Shooting

Filed Under: Shooting, Uniontown

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Uniontown early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near Searight Avenue and Dunlap Street.

Police say two men and one woman were injured in the shooting. Two victims were found at the scene, and a third victim arrived at Uniontown Hospital by private means.

All three were sent to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Witnesses told police the gunman was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered. They say the gunman fled the scene on foot after the shooting. No further description has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

