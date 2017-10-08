Whole Foods Cereal Recalled Due To Undeclared Peanuts

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Whole Foods says there are undeclared peanuts in its raisin bran cereal.

The recall affects 15-ounce boxes of 365 Everyday Value Organic Raisin Bran. The product was sold in Whole Foods Market locations in the United States and online through Amazon.

Whole Foods says the packaging contains Peanut Butter Cocoa Balls instead of Organic Raisin Bran. The product label does not list peanuts as an ingredient.

The affected products have been removed from store shelves and will no longer be sold online.

No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Customers who purchased the product at Whole Foods should return it to the store with a valid receipt for a full refund. Those who purchased the cereal online will receive additional information via email.

More information can be found here: WholeFoodsMarket.com/product-recalls