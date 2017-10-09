WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
15-Year-Old Boy, 4 Others Facing Charges In Fatal Drug Overdose

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A fatal drug overdose has led to charges against several people, including a 15-year-old boy, in Westmoreland County.

Greensburg Police say they were able to bust what they consider a heroin-dealing operation after getting word of an unresponsive woman inside a small home on Lincoln Avenue.

“It turned out to be a fatal overdose,” Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford said. “Officers found heroin in the apartment.”

For detectives, the number one question became “where did the heroin come from?”

“Officers were able to track down who the deceased victim had gone to that day to buy heroin,” Stafford said. “They got a tip the heroin was being sold out of the Ramada in Greensburg.”

L to R: Tywan David, Brea Sanders, Toni Sanders, Maurice Williams (Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Prison)

With search warrants in hand, officers raided the room they believe the drugs were being moved out of.

“There were 690 stamp bags of heroin located in the room they were staying in,” Stafford said.

Cash and communication devices, including walkie-talkies, were also seized. Several individuals, all believed to be involved with the alleged heroin trafficking, were in the room.

Tywan David, Brea Sanders, Toni Sanders and Maurice Williams were all arrested.

Greensburg Police say the mule, or the person who delivered the deadly drugs in this case, wasn’t even an adult.

“He turned out to be a 15-year-old juvenile,” Stafford said.

The 15-year-old was also arrested in the hotel room. All five suspects face multiple felony drug charges and could face drug delivery resulting in death charges as well.

